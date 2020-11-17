Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says new steps will be taken Wednesday as positivity rate sits at 9.1%

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 2,931 new cases and 33 new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor says this is the third-highest day and highest Tuesday ever.

The positivity rate is now at 9.1%.

At least 142,008 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,697.

24,760 people have recovered from the virus.

2,445,265 Kentuckians have received tests.

The governor said he will be announcing new steps Wednesday as cases continue to climb.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

