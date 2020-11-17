Vehicle stolen from Breathitt County Funeral Home

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Black Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen from a funeral home in Breathitt County between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to the Jackson Police Department.

The minivan is configured in the rear with a mortuary cot for transferring dead bodies.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the van please contact Jackson Police Department at 606-666-2424, or message them on Facebook.

