Traffic diverted after crash on Interstate 75 southbound at Jellico

crash
crash(WCAX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post Monday evening, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department released information about a crash on Interstate 75.

According to the post, the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on Interstate 75 southbound at the 160-mile marker just across the state line in Jellico, Tenn.

The sheriff’s department also announced that authorities in Tennessee are diverting traffic onto highway 25 because lengthy delays are expected.

This story will be updated.

