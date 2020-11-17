Advertisement

Tallest twin bridges in Virginia now open to traffic

The bridges, located near Breaks Interstate Park, are about 265 feet tall and 1,733 feet long....
The bridges, located near Breaks Interstate Park, are about 265 feet tall and 1,733 feet long. They are part of VDOT’s Route 460 Connector project, which will run from Grundy to the Kentucky state line.(VDOT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREAKS, Va. (WJHL) — You can now drive across the tallest bridge in Virginia.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Virginia Department of Transportation announced the twin bridges over Grassy Creek opened on Monday.

The bridges, located near Breaks Interstate Park, are about 265 feet tall and 1,733 feet long. They are part of VDOT’s Route 460 Connector project, which will run from Grundy to the Kentucky state line. Construction began in 2015.

Kentucky has also opened a portion of Route 460 on its side of the state line, so the stretch of highway now links Breaks, Virginia to Beaver, Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s milestone of completing a portion of new Route 460 from the state line to near Elkhorn City meant VDOT would be able to open Phase I, greatly improving access for local motorists,” Acting Major Projects Program Manager Marty Halloway, P.E. said in a news release.

VDOT says all projects currently completed to rough grade will be paved and open to traffic from the state line to Route 744 at Southern Gap in 2023.

Most Read

Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Long term care facilities to ‘severely limit holiday visitation’ as COVID-19 cases increase
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
(Credit: Dakota Makres)
Laurel County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

David Pierce died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH. He was 71.
Longtime firefighter remembered in Perry County
Lee County, Va. Public Schools to begin remote learning for all students November 18th
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cold snap through mid week, breezy conditions today
The coach is afraid players could put themselves in more danger by trying to stay in shape in...
Coach criticizes Gov. Justice’s call to postpone winter sports