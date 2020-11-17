Tallest twin bridges in Virginia now open to traffic

BREAKS, Va. (WJHL) — You can now drive across the tallest bridge in Virginia.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the Virginia Department of Transportation announced the twin bridges over Grassy Creek opened on Monday.

The bridges, located near Breaks Interstate Park, are about 265 feet tall and 1,733 feet long. They are part of VDOT’s Route 460 Connector project, which will run from Grundy to the Kentucky state line. Construction began in 2015.

Kentucky has also opened a portion of Route 460 on its side of the state line, so the stretch of highway now links Breaks, Virginia to Beaver, Kentucky.

“Kentucky’s milestone of completing a portion of new Route 460 from the state line to near Elkhorn City meant VDOT would be able to open Phase I, greatly improving access for local motorists,” Acting Major Projects Program Manager Marty Halloway, P.E. said in a news release.

VDOT says all projects currently completed to rough grade will be paved and open to traffic from the state line to Route 744 at Southern Gap in 2023.