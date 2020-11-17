Pulaski County joins surrounding counties in the Red Zone

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County had been one of the few counties in Southern Kentucky to not enter the red zone on the state’s daily incidence rate map.

But now, Pulaski County is seeing a spike in cases. Health leaders point to transmission among various groups...but educators say they aren’t seeing it in schools.

Pulaski County Schools have had both in-person and virtual learning since the end of fall break, but educators say they haven’t seen a large number of positive cases among it’s 9,000 member student body and 1,400 staff members.

The district has had 69 students and 24 staff members test positive since September 28th, but 31 of those students have been participating in distance learning and have not been at school.

Likewise, the Somerset Independent School district has only seen eight positive tests out of 969 students, with four of those being distance learning.

Stuart Spillman from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department says any kind of group or get-together is going to cause the virus to spread.

“It may start in these small gatherings, but people are mobile and if they get out and see other people and it ends with the cases we see here today," Spillman said.

Spillman says they’ve had about 50 daily cases per 100,000 people to qualify for the red zone. As of now, the county has just over 200 active cases, with 13 patients hospitalized.

Spillman also said the schools should go back to all-distance learning since the county is in the red.

“They are taking steps to mitigate the risk. But the risk is still there," Spillman said.

But the superintendent of Somerset Schools says their data does not show that in-person learning is accelerating the cases. But health leaders like Spillman say hazards are still there and that the health department is seeing spread in houses of worship, businesses and small gatherings. He also says Thanksgiving being next week is a concern.

“Even though they are your family, of course you trust those people. But you never know where someone has been," Spillman said.

He says people may not realize that they can expose someone two days before they know they are sick.

Pulaski County Schools will observe a week-long Thanksgiving Break next week to allow more time for quarantines.

