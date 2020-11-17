Advertisement

Prestonsburg preparing annual display to shine some light during the pandemic

By Buddy Forbes
Nov. 16, 2020
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The City of Prestonsburg is preparing for Christmas, looking ahead to the annual Christmas lights display at Archer Park.

The annual display has always been a drive-thru event that brings an influx of people to the area. And this year, with many events canceled due to the pandemic, Mayor Les Stapleton said the city is happy to keep the tradition alive.

“We are looking forward to being able to open back up. It’s the same thing every year. It’s drive-through, very little has changed,” said Stapleton. “The fact that we can get people out here that in here and give that normalcy. And to give that opportunity to just get out and enjoy as a family.”

The only change to the event this year, according to Stapleton, is the way families meet Santa.

“Will probably have Santa sitting up on the stage,” said Stapleton. “Families can line up in front of him for pictures.”

Stapleton said, though the lights will not be in until Thanksgiving night, many people are already taking a peek at the decorations.

“You can drive through and look at it right now and you’re going to see what we have as our bases,” said Stapleton. “We’ve already had people call and say ‘Yeah, I did drive through, and it’s great.’ So, the fact that people are already interested? I think we’re going to have a banner year this year.”

He says he encourages people to bring ornaments to add to the dedicated sections that honor and memorialize veterans, cancer patients, coal miners, and others.

He said it is all about providing a little joy and a sense of normal to people as they begin to celebrate the holidays.

