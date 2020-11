KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Oreo is releasing gluten-free versions of its traditional and Double Stuf cookies early next year.

The brand announced in a tweet Monday saying, “Milk’s Favorite Cookies, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021.”

Milk’s Favorite Cookie, now in a Gluten Free version. Coming January 2021. pic.twitter.com/2wbBB5MpwQ — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) November 16, 2020

