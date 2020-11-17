Advertisement

Madison County reports record number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County hit a record high number of cases on Tuesday.

The health department reported 144 cases in one day, for a total of 502 active cases in the county.

This is not a typo. 144 new cases in a single day.

Posted by Madison County Health Department on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Madison County’s record case count is now more than double its last high of 71 cases back in August. Health department officials said this is a record they did not want to break.

With more and more positive cases in the county, they said contact tracing is becoming more challenging.

With the holidays coming up, they’re asking people to avoid large gatherings because the virus can be contracted anywhere.

Health dept. public information officer Kelley McBride says the department doesn’t know of any clusters of cases coming from any facility, building or group in the area.

“We all would like to know if there are one or two areas where we could pinpoint this is coming from. Because I think if we do that, we feel like, well I am not there if I can tell you that it’s been pointed to one area or another, and you think I’m not there, they think, ‘well, I’m safe,’ but we have to consider that the coronavirus is everywhere,” McBride said.

Health department officials urge people to read over the red zone restrictions now and adjust their activities to slow the spread.

The Madison County Health Department is also reminding people to get their flu shot.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

