MAC spotlights Appalachian artists with Single Mic Sessions

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Mountain Arts Center is handing off the microphone to artists from across the region with a new studio series on the Mountain Arts Center Studios Facebook page.

Local musicians pop into the MAC’s recording studio for an “intimate set," sharing their original music in a space that Executive Director Joe Campbell considers one of Prestonsburg’s best-kept secrets.

“Try to showcase that artist. Showcase what they can do. Showcase what they have done,” said Campbell. “They have the freedom and the creativity to do whatever they want in here. And we’re looking to make it a series and show also what we have here at the Mountain Arts Center Recording Studio.”

Campbell said the artists who have already taken part in the studio sessions have provided positive feedback and he hopes the word will spread to let people know that the studio is not only in the MAC, but it is there to promote the art in the mountains.

“Trying to reach out to some different artists and musicians that’s not been here. To get new eyes on the place and new ears on the studio to show what we can do," Campbell said. ”We’re really proud of the recording studio here. We’ve updated some equipment, we have an awesome engineer in Brennen (Meek), an awesome team behind it. We want to record your demo, your EP. And we can do that right here in Prestonsburg."

Jordan Allen and The Bellwethers, a music group out of London, recently took advantage of the studio, saying the town and the studio fed into the creation of the group’s latest album. According to Campbell, that is what this series and the studio is all about.

“Highlighting and showing what we have in this area- the great music, talent, and ability all up and down the highway and in these hollers and these little towns and all through Appalachia- it’s really key to what we want to do here," said Campbell. “That’s always been our goal, to show what we have here and be here for the arts and entertainment industry.”

New studio sessions drop on Facebook every Tuesday, sharing music and the stories of the experiences that created it.

Campbell said any musician interested in being a part of the sessions or letting the MAC be a part of their future music, can reach out to the Mountain Arts Center for more information.

