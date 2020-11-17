Advertisement

Longtime firefighter remembered in Perry County

David Pierce died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH. He was 71.
David Pierce died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH. He was 71.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Family, friends and an entire community are remembering a longtime public servant.

David Pierce, 71, of Viper died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH.

Friends say he fell while climbing a radio tower and died from his injuries.

Pierce was a firefighter for more than 50 years, serving 16 years of that time for the City of Hazard. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the KY Mountains Amateur Radio Club.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Viper Fire Department in his memory.

You can read Pierce’s obituary here.

