Longtime firefighter remembered in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Family, friends and an entire community are remembering a longtime public servant.

David Pierce, 71, of Viper died Saturday at Whitesburg ARH.

Friends say he fell while climbing a radio tower and died from his injuries.

Pierce was a firefighter for more than 50 years, serving 16 years of that time for the City of Hazard. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the KY Mountains Amateur Radio Club.

The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Viper Fire Department in his memory.

