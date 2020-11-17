Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one new death on Tuesday.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported the seventh death in Clay County. The death was an 87-year-old man. There are also 39 new cases, three probable cases and 20 recovered cases in Clay County. 25 of those positive cases are from the Clay County Detention Center where 24 inmates and one employee tested positive. This bringing the county’s total to 804 with 325 of those active. Jackson County has four new cases, four probable cases and 12 recovered cases bringing the total to 358 with 91 of those active. Rockcastle County reported two new cases, one probable case and 11 recovered cases bringing the total to 332 with 35 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 15 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 469 with 77 of those active. Lee County reported 65 cases bringing the total to 269 with 91 of those active. The Lee Adjustment Facility an 866-bed medium-security facility in Beattyville, Kentucky has seen more than 430 inmates and nearly 30 staff test positive. There are four new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 168 with 26 of those active. Letcher County reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 393 with 63 of those active. Owsley County has 17 new cases bringing the total to 140 with 37 of those active. There are 34 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 765 with 179 of those active. Wolfe County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 137 with 54 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 1,091 with 92 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department is warning that if you visited the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office within Corbin City Hall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. the week of Monday, November 9th, through Friday, November 13th, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This only applies to people who were obtaining driver’s license services at the Corbin office. Health officials also announced 17 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,153.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,081 with 205 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 49 new cases bringing the county’s total to 2,090 with 713 of those active.

