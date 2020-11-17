Lee County, Va. Public Schools to begin remote learning for all students November 18th

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools will be switching to a remote learning model starting Wednesday, November 18th, CBS affiliate WJHL reports.

Division Superintendent Brian Austin told WJHL LCPS will have a day of in-person learning Tuesday to allow time to plan for the extended period of remote learning.

Austin says the remote learning will continue through Wednesday, November 25. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, November 30.

“This change is being made in an abundance of caution due to challenges related to staffing and operating several schools and an overall increase in positive and probable cases and related quarantines in Lee County,” Austin said in an email.

Notices were also sent out to families and staff at three LCPS schools where at least one person had tested for positive.

Those notices were sent to parents with children at Dryden Elementary, Jonesville Middle and Thomas Walker High School.

The Dryden Elementary case was last on campus on November 11th. The Jonesville Middle case was last on campus on November 9th. The Thomas Walker case was on school premises on November 13th.