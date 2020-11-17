Advertisement

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital limiting visitations following surge in COVID-19 transmission

The hospital announced that it would return to a zero-visitor protocol on Monday.
Officials with the hospital announced yesterday that the building would be returning to a "zero-visitor protocol."(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital announced that the building would be returning to a “zero-visitor protocol" on Monday, following a recent surge in COVID-19 transmission across Eastern Kentucky.

The announcement came via the hospital’s Facebook page, with some exceptions to the rule, including:

• Obstetric patients may have one visitor

• Patients who are minors under age 18 may have one parent or guardian visitor

• Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who should wait in their car OR in the Surgical Waiting Room while waiting on surgical/procedural updates/discharge instructions from a nurse

• End-of-life care visits from immediate family and clergy

• Emergency Department patients may have one visitor with them

Lake Cumberland District Health Department Environmental Health Director Stuart Spillman says they stand behind the hospital in this decision.

“We definitely support that decision. That, of course, that’s up to the hospital to make that," Spillman said. "They think that’s in the best interest of their patients and also in the best interest of their staff and in the best interest of people visiting the hospital. They want to, to do everything they can to limit any kind of spread they might have.”

WYMT contacted officials at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. `They did not return a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

