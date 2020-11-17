Advertisement

Knox County woman arrested for DUI

(Credit: Knox County Detention Center)
(Credit: Knox County Detention Center)(Knox County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday Knox County 911 received a call from a girl who claimed her mother was driving under the influence.

The mother, Lindsay Handshoe of East Bernstadt, was driving was driving the white Nissan as she stopped at the Green Road Baptist Church on Highway 11.

Deputies arrived at the church on Sunday around 12:20 a.m. finding the white Nissan as it tried to leave the parking lot.

Deputy Jones checked Hanshoe, and found she was under the influence. In the car, police found a rubber tie strap and a syringe.

Four children were in the car as well, all under the age of 10.

Handshoe was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operation on suspended or evoked operators license, four counts of wanton endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct, as she refused to get inside of the police cruiser.

Handshoe was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

