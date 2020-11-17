Advertisement

Kentucky State Police looking for missing woman in Knott County

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a woman who went missing in Knott County on Saturday.

Troopers say 29-year-old Kelly L. Hampe of Frankfort walked away from a treatment facility in Pippa Passes on Saturday, November 14.

She is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 140 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

