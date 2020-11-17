Advertisement

Kentucky men’s basketball announces time, channels for Bluegrass Showcase, other nonconference games

Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari is seen on the sidelines during the first half of the Midwest Regional final game against Auburn in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By UK Athletics
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Tip times and television information have started to pour in for a chunk of the previously announced 2020-21 Kentucky men’s basketball nonconference schedule.

Beginning with the season-opening Bluegrass Showcase, five of UK’s nonconference games have been set with tip times and television designations.

All three of the Wildcats' Bluegrass Showcase games at Rupp Arena will be nationally televised. UK will open the season Nov. 25 vs. Morehead State at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. On that Friday, Nov. 27, the Wildcats will again be on SEC Network at 6 p.m. as they take on Brad Calipari – John Calipari’s son – and Detroit Mercy at 6 p.m. Kentucky will wrap up the Bluegrass Showcase on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. on ESPN vs. the Richmond Spiders, who picked up votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and were picked to win the Atlantic 10.

The Bluegrass Showcase, a multi-team event hosted by the Gazelle Group, will feature two games a day. Each non-UK game will tip one hour following the conclusion of the Kentucky game on the day of action. Richmond-Detroit Mercy will be Nov. 25, Richmond-Morehead State will be Nov. 27 and Detroit Mercy-Morehead State will take place Nov. 29. Those games have not been designated for a telecast at this time.

Also confirmed Wednesday, Kentucky’s game vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 12 will air at noon on CBS. UK’s Dec. 19 matchup vs. UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland was previously announced as a 4:15 p.m. tipoff on CBS.

Other confirmed nationally televised games already announced include the Dec. 1 showdown with Kansas in the Champions Classic. That game will be on ESPN at a site and time to be determined. UK’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup vs. Texas at Rupp Arena on Jan. 30 will be on one of ESPN’s family of networks. A tip time has not been set.

Tip times and television designations for the rest of the schedule will be announced later.

