Floyd County Courthouse re-opens with limited access

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -The Floyd County Courthouse re-opens Tuesday after closing to the public Friday due to the increase of COVID-19 cases across the region.

The building is closed to most foot traffic until further notice. The clerk’s office is open to drive-thru service only and the County Attorney’s Office and PVA are available by appointment only. The McDowell branch of the clerk’s office is closed, but the Betsy Layne location remains open.

The Sheriff’s Office is still accepting taxes and other concerns but visitors are asked to use the back door and will then go through screening before entering the building. The judge’s office is open to foot traffic, but an appointment is preferred.

Judge Executive Robbie Williams said the county is focused on creating a safer space, adding that the community needs to examine the current situation as the county continues to linger in the red zone.

“We need folks to definitely be aware," he said. "We’re not only getting an increase in numbers, but it’s an increase in the severity of the cases. People are getting sicker.”

Williams said anyone who is able to do their business over the phone is encouraged to do so.

