FBI involved in Georgetown bank robbery investigation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is helping investigate a bank robbery in Georgetown.

It happened Saturday morning at the Fifth-Third Bank on Lawson Drive.

Federal officials say the suspect was a man wearing a flannel shirt, a gray UK hat and a red mask. The suspect may be driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.

