FBI involved in Georgetown bank robbery investigation

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is helping investigate a bank robbery in Georgetown.

It happened Saturday morning at the Fifth-Third Bank on Lawson Drive.

Federal officials say the suspect was a man wearing a flannel shirt, a gray UK hat and a red mask. The suspect may be driving a 2012 black Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online here.

