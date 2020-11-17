Dry week continues with cooler temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure remains in place in the mountains, and that means dry skies will continue...along with some cooler temperatures!

Tonight

It’s been a cool day, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s, along with brisk northwesterly breezes. High pressure is back in place after a dry cold front ushered in cooler air for the next couple of days. This will allow us to clear out as we go into the evening and overnight, and allow temperatures to dip into the lower to middle 20s for lows tonight. Frost appears likely, but we won’t go under a Frost Advisory since the growing season has technically already ended. Just might need to let the faucet drip so those pipes won’t freeze!

Wednesday and Wednesday Night

More nice weather on the way for the midweek with high pressure still in control. Even more brilliantly sunny skies, with much calmer winds as well. Highs will remain on the chilly side, only getting into the lower 50s for Wednesday. Definitely jacket or, dare I say, sweater weather! Another chilly night in store for Wednesday night as clear skies will once again allow us to get into the middle 20s for overnight lows. Another night to get that furnace going and leave those faucets dripping!

Rest of the Week

The quiet pattern continues as we go through the rest of the week with high pressure in place. We’ll introduce slightly milder air as the high pressure scoots just to our east, allowing southwesterly winds to warm us back into the lower to middle 60s for Thursday. Overnight lows will moderate back into the low to middle 30s as well. Slightly warmer weather for Friday will make for a near perfect day as sunny skies continue. In fact, sunshine continues through the weekend before our next rain chance heads our way to start off next week.

