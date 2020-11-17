Advertisement

Deputies: Man arrested for stealing a Range Rover

Range Rover theft
Range Rover theft(Knox County Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On November 4, Knox County deputies began investigating the theft of a stolen 2015 Range Rover SUV.

The Range Rover was stolen from the Grace Health Care parking lot off US 25 East in North Corbin.

On November 10, the investigation lead Knox County deputies to Franklin A. Parks, 29, of Corbin, Kentucky.

Knox County Police found Parks at his home on Highway 1231. Parks was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

Parks failed to appear in court on a Knox County Bench Warrant for trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of receiving stolen property and persistent felony offender I charges.

He was also wanted on a Whitley County Indictment Warrant for theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and a Whitley County Bench Warrant was issued as Parks also failed to appear on fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication/controlled substance and contempt of court charges.

On November 11, 2020, Knox County Police developed information of a possible location of the stole Range Rover. After searching on an abandoned strip mine off Highway 459 near Little Indian Creek, Knox County Police located the stolen vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.

