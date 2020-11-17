Advertisement

Cold snap through mid week, breezy conditions today

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:02 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we keep the sun around today, it will not feel the warmest as a dry cold front moves through the region. Keep those jackets handy all day!

Today and Tonight

Most locations will start off Tuesday on a chilly note. Some valleys could be in the upper 20s while the ridges will be in the 30s and 40s. As the cold front moves through, it will be breezy and that will make wind chill a real issue, especially since highs will only get into the upper 40s, maybe 50 if you’re lucky. Winds could gust up to 20 mph at times, so keep an eye on that too.

Tonight, temps crash into the low to mid-20s across the region. Frost is likely, so give yourself time to scrape those cars off Wednesday morning before you hit the road.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will be a big player in our weather through the end of the workweek and into the first part of the weekend. Look for sunshine all the way through Sunday, when we’ll mix a few clouds in ahead of our next cold front on Monday.

Highs will struggle to get into the upper 40s on Wednesday and then head into the 60s for the rest of the period listed above. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

