All protest charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville,...
State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - All charges have been dropped against Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott and others arrested during a protest against the decision not to indict the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.

Scott tweeted a picture of court documents Monday afternoon with a message announcing that every felony and misdemeanor charge had been dismissed.

Louisville Metro Police encountered more than a dozen protesters Sept. 24 shortly before the city’s 9 p.m. curfew during the protests for Taylor.

Scott and others were arrested as they were walking to a church that was providing refuge to protesters after curfew.

A felony rioting charges was dismissed on Oct. 6.

