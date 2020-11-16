Advertisement

Watch: UK Coach Stoops hosts news conference following big win over Vanderbilt

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops is holding his weekly news conference as the Cats come off their big win over Vandy on Saturday.

You can watch that below:

The win was their first since the death of Offensive Line Coach John Schlarman last Thursday.

The Cats will take on the #1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday at 4 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

You can watch that game on the SEC Network.

