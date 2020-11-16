Advertisement

Long term care facilities to ‘severely limit holiday visitation’ as COVID-19 cases increase

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Monday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,514 new cases and three new deaths in Kentucky.

The positivity rate is 8.98%.

At least 139,097 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,664.

24,568 people have recovered from the virus.

2,421,595 Kentuckians have received tests.

Eric Friedlander with Health Cabinet says National Guard will be assisting with non-clinical needs at nursing homes. He also said long term care facilities are going to “severely limit holiday visitation."

Infogram 11/16/20
Infogram 11/16/20(Infogram)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

