Sunny skies, below average temperatures through late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It looks to be a fairly quiet week weather-wise, but I hope you have your cold weather gear handy, because it’s going to be chilly for the next few days.

Today and Tonight

After a fairly mild weekend, the cold front that came through on Sunday will lead to some much cooler air today and tonight. The good news? Sunny skies will return and those stout winds should start to calm down some. Highs will be in the mid-50s for most locations before dropping into the mid to upper 30s overnight under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will keep us sunny all week and temperatures will stay chilly through Thursday. A dry cold front will move through on Tuesday and will cool us way down. We might see a few clouds in the morning hours but those will quickly clear back to sunshine. Highs will struggle to get to 50 before dropping into the low to mid-20s in the valleys and upper 20s to around 30 on the ridges Tuesday night. Frost looks likely.

Wednesday will be chilly again, with highs getting into the upper 40s and lows dropping into the low to mid-30s. After that, we start an upward trend and could be back into the upper 60s by the weekend.

