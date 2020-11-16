Advertisement

Sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts surpass 82,000

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reported that more than 82,000 people have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Victims' lawyers say the claims far outnumber the accusations against the U.S. Catholic Church.

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.

Victims have until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday to file a claim in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, detailing the abuse, how it impacted them and details about the alleged abuser. The claims will then be vetted.

The Boy Scouts released a statement Sunday, saying: “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. We are deeply sorry.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Downed tree on the Collier-Lower Rock House Circuit for Kentucky Power. (Credit: Cindy...
Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine
Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
Trump campaign drops key request in Pennsylvania lawsuit
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Olympics: IOC chairman remarks after meeting with Japanese prime minister