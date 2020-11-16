Report names Kentucky’s top comfort food

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Could you guess what a new report shows Kentucky’s top comfort food is?

According to WalletHub, the answer is the Hot Brown. The popular sandwich was created by Fred Schmidt at the Brown Hotel in Louisville back in 1926.

For our neighboring states, the report shows Tennesseans love Memphis baby back ribs, folks from Virginia get comfort from country ham on biscuits and people from West Virginia are a fan of pepperoni rolls.

