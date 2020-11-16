Advertisement

Police: Drug arrest at Walmart in WIlliamsburg

Aze Davis
Aze Davis(Whitley County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday night, the Williamsburg Police Department arrested 48-year-old Aze Davis of McKenzie, Tennessee.

Officers arrested Davis at Walmart Supercenter after noticing he was under the influence. Davis was then searched and police found three grams of clear crystal substance and a suboxone tablet.

Davis was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and alcohol intoxication.

