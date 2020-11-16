Police: Drug arrest at Walmart in WIlliamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday night, the Williamsburg Police Department arrested 48-year-old Aze Davis of McKenzie, Tennessee.

Officers arrested Davis at Walmart Supercenter after noticing he was under the influence. Davis was then searched and police found three grams of clear crystal substance and a suboxone tablet.

Davis was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and alcohol intoxication.

