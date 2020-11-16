Advertisement

Okla. man charged with murder for allegedly siccing dogs on girlfriend’s ex

By KOKI Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with second-degree murder after his three dogs mauled another man to death. Police say the dogs attacked after a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim.

Police are searching for Benjamin Spence, who faces multiple charges after his dogs mauled Curtis Wickham, his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, to death Oct. 22.

Spence and his girlfriend, Champaigne Walker, never denied the dogs mauled Wickham to death, but Spence originally told police his dogs attacked when Wickham tried to force his way into Walker’s home.

Curtis Wickham died after an Oct. 22 attack in which he was mauled by three dogs belonging to his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend.(Source: KOKI via CNN)

Police say that was a lie.

A new affidavit shows Walker told police Wickham came to her house looking for his cell phone. She was in bed when she heard a knock on the door. She then heard Spence and Wickham fighting and later saw “Spence point towards Wickham after which the dogs attacked him.”

The affidavit says Spence then “watched as the dogs tore into Wickham.”

Spence is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon. According to the affidavit, he tried to drop a television on Wickham’s head as he lay on the ground, suffering from life-threatening wounds.

The victim’s family says they are relieved by the charges and happy that Wickham is receiving justice.

According to records, Spence has served prison time before. He was previously convicted of illegally having guns, assault and battery on a police officer and multiple burglaries.

