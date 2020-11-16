Advertisement

Map lets you see your COVID-19 risk at Thanksgiving gatherings

By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country as Americans ready themselves for the Thanksgiving holiday. A new tool is letting people see how risky it would be to attend a gathering.

The COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, developed by Georgia Tech, shows you the likelihood that someone attending your get-together has COVID-19 based on the number of people attending and your state or county, WREG reported.

“It’s fairly difficult for most people to figure out what it means when people say there are 100,000 COVID-19 infections today,” said Dr. Aroon Chande, a lead developer of the tool. “It’s really hard to take that number and then directly say oh maybe I shouldn’t do this activity.”

Chande said the tool was especially helpful for people unfamiliar with the COVID-19 status of the place they might visit.

“If you do happen to go to one person’s house for Thanksgiving together, then to another person’s house for a second get-together, those risks are additive, it’s not like they’re two separate events,” said Chande.

As of November 14, according to the map, the likelihood of someone attending a 25-person gathering in Knox County with COVID-19 is 33 percent. That drops to 21 percent with a 15-person gathering and 15 percent with a 10-person gathering.

A link to the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool is available here.

