Man arrested on drug charges in Mingo County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Mingo County faces drug charges after deputies noticed him walking outside a vehicle in just his underwear.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night that the incident happened in Williamson.

Deputies say Johnathan J. Pack, who’s from Kermit, told them there was a snake inside the vehicle.

When investigators looked inside, they noticed a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance in the front seat. That substance was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Pack is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

