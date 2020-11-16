Magoffin County School not serving meals due to staffing issues

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that it will not be serving meals due to two cooks who tested positive for COVID-19 and other staff who are under quarantine.

School district officials said meals will not be served until staffing issues are resolved. Officials will announce when they have a date set for meals to restart.

