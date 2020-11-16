Advertisement

London musical group set to release latest album inspired by city of Prestonsburg

Jordan Allen says that the inspiration for his group’s latest record came from a city other than his hometown.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County native Jordan Allen says that the inspiration for he and his group’s latest album, Give My Love to Jenny, which is set to be released on Nov. 20, came from a city in the Commonwealth other than his hometown.

“It was recorded in Prestonsburg, named after Prestonsburg and a Prestonsburg artist painted the cover," Allen said. "So, like, it’s got the trifecta there.”

Allen spoke with WYMT from his hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee following he and The Bellwether’s performance at London Town Center on Saturday.

The Prestonsburg trifecta that he mentioned included Mountain Art Center Studio Engineer Brennen Meek, who is more than grateful for the time he spent in-studio with The Bellwethers.

“It was a super cool experience, Jordan is an amazing songwriter," Meek said. "They’re super talented, I hope they call me back to do record number two.”

Meek served as producer on the album, and like Allen, says that this one has a much different feel than the band’s past releases.

“What makes it exciting is that, in listening to the band, like past records, this record is very different," Meek said.

With making music being his lifelong goal, Allen hopes to continue on this path that he set out on in 2013, relying on his faith to keep pushing him forward.

“I put all my eggs in this basket," Allen said. "Ain’t been paying attention in accounting class or whatever, so I really hope this works out and you know, still going now but just trusting in God, and following those steps.”

You can find more information on Jordan Allen & The Bellwethers and Give My Love to Jenny on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County
Downed tree on the Collier-Lower Rock House Circuit for Kentucky Power. (Credit: Cindy...
Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Making sure doctors and hospitals have enough personal protective equipment has been a big...
Doctors’ orders: ‘Get tested often, don’t travel for Thanksgiving’
State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville,...
All protest charges dropped against Kentucky lawmaker
COVID19 Testing
Doctors’ orders: ‘Get tested often, don’t travel for Thanksgiving’
Kentucky State Police begin Click It or Ticket
Kentucky State Police begin Click It or Ticket campaign