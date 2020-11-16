London musical group set to release latest album inspired by city of Prestonsburg

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County native Jordan Allen says that the inspiration for he and his group’s latest album, Give My Love to Jenny, which is set to be released on Nov. 20, came from a city in the Commonwealth other than his hometown.

“It was recorded in Prestonsburg, named after Prestonsburg and a Prestonsburg artist painted the cover," Allen said. "So, like, it’s got the trifecta there.”

Allen spoke with WYMT from his hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee following he and The Bellwether’s performance at London Town Center on Saturday.

The Prestonsburg trifecta that he mentioned included Mountain Art Center Studio Engineer Brennen Meek, who is more than grateful for the time he spent in-studio with The Bellwethers.

“It was a super cool experience, Jordan is an amazing songwriter," Meek said. "They’re super talented, I hope they call me back to do record number two.”

Meek served as producer on the album, and like Allen, says that this one has a much different feel than the band’s past releases.

“What makes it exciting is that, in listening to the band, like past records, this record is very different," Meek said.

With making music being his lifelong goal, Allen hopes to continue on this path that he set out on in 2013, relying on his faith to keep pushing him forward.

“I put all my eggs in this basket," Allen said. "Ain’t been paying attention in accounting class or whatever, so I really hope this works out and you know, still going now but just trusting in God, and following those steps.”

You can find more information on Jordan Allen & The Bellwethers and Give My Love to Jenny on their website and Facebook page.

