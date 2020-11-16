Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Laurel County Health Department surpassed 2,000 total cases Monday. 70 new cases were reported from Saturday through Monday. There are 2,042 total cases in the county with 713 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,074 with 100 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported that there are five new cases and 15 recovered cases in Clay County. This brings the county’s total to 765 with 304 of those active. Jackson County reported 12 new cases, seven probable and five recovered bringing the total to 354 with 95 of those active. There are three new cases, 13 probable cases and 11 recovered in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 320 with 43 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported two new cases from Saturday, six from Sunday and 23 from Monday bringing the total to 1,136.

The Knox County Health Department reported 19 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,062 cases with 189 active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 13 new cases in Knott County bringing the total to 454 with 62 of those active. Lee County has nine new cases bringing the total to 204 with 26 of those active. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 164 with 22 of those active. Letcher County reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 379 with 49 of those active. Owsley County reported 13 new cases bringing the total to 123 with 20 of those active. There are 32 new cases in Perry County bringing the total to 731 with 145 of those active. Wolfe County reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 126 with 43 of those active.

