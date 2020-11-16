Advertisement

Laurel County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases

(Credit: Dakota Makres)
(Credit: Dakota Makres)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County became the first county in the WYMT viewing area to pass 2,000 total COVID-19 cases.

Laurel County hit that milestone on Sunday and currently has 2,015 total cases of COVID-19, of which 686 cases are active.

The county has reported ten deaths and more than 1,300 recoveries .

Mark Hensley, the Executive Director of the Laurel county Health Department, says they are now seeing more people with the virus who are symptomatic. He also noted an increase in cases within families.

Hensley says the virus is increasing at an alarming rate, encouraging people to take the virus seriously.

“Wearing a mask is simple it may be a little bit uncomfortable but you know if it keeps you from spreading the virus or actually even getting the virus and you may be saving someone in your family, family members friends elderly folks those who have comorbidity,” he said.

Contact tracers at the health department are also asking people to return phone calls from the health department so they can be placed in quarantine to help slow the spread.

