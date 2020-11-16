Advertisement

KY Highway 1950 closed Thursday November 19

An emergency utility repair project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close the...
An emergency utility repair project by Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will close the southbound lanes of a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green Thursday night.(KY Transportation Cabinet)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Highway 1950 in western Morgan County will be closed for most of Thursday.

The closure is due to repair work on Blackwater Creek Bridge.

Since the road is not wide enough for both equipment and passing traffic, it will be closed to all traffic while repairs take place.

The road closure is at the 2.45 mile point, just one-half mile from the intersection of KY 1950 and KY 772. The closure begins 9:30 a.m. Thursday and will last most of the day.

Drivers can use KY 772, US 460, and KY 1693 through Menifee County as alternate routes.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Downed tree on the Collier-Lower Rock House Circuit for Kentucky Power. (Credit: Cindy...
Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Chilly temperatures, sunshine in store the next few days
Aze Davis
Police: Drug arrest at Walmart in WIlliamsburg
(Credit: Dakota Makres)
Laurel County surpasses 2,000 total COVID-19 cases
A local state of emergency has been declared in Kenton County with the Brent Spence Bridge...
Beshear announces target date to reopen Brent Spence Bridge