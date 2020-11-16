KY Highway 1950 closed Thursday November 19

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Highway 1950 in western Morgan County will be closed for most of Thursday.

The closure is due to repair work on Blackwater Creek Bridge.

Since the road is not wide enough for both equipment and passing traffic, it will be closed to all traffic while repairs take place.

The road closure is at the 2.45 mile point, just one-half mile from the intersection of KY 1950 and KY 772. The closure begins 9:30 a.m. Thursday and will last most of the day.

Drivers can use KY 772, US 460, and KY 1693 through Menifee County as alternate routes.

