Kentucky State Police begin Click It or Ticket campaign

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are right around the corner which means Kentucky State Police will be increasing patrols. This is in regards to their annual Click It or Ticket campaign to raise awareness for wearing your seatbelt while driving. If you are caught driving without using a seatbelt you will receive a ticket.

According to Kentucky State Police, for 2019 alone, the total deaths from car crashes in Kentucky were at 732.

“300 of those were not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, this is a bad number that we’re on the wrong side of. Perry County alone has, per capita, the highest amount of unbelted deaths throughout the entire Commonwealth.” Officer Matt Gayheart said.

“You’ve got a lot of traffic coming through from different areas, which puts a lot of cars on the road and that increases the risk there alone but it can be improved and the way you improve those numbers is people buckle up.” Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said.

Gayheart says if you plan on traveling this year, please wear your seatbelt.

“Takes two seconds to do and it could save your life if you’re involved in a motor collision. If you don’t want to do it for yourself, do it for your family, you owe it to them to do everything you can to make it home.” Gayheart said.

Engle says they have one goal this year for the campaign.

“It’s a tragedy, every time one of those traffic accidents happen. If it’s as easy as putting a seatbelt on, can prevent that, all means we encourage people to do that then. That’s the goal, keep people safe, not write tickets but keep people safe.” Engle said.

Click It or Ticket will be running from November 16th to the 29th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.