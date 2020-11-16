Advertisement

Kentucky at No. 6 Florida set for noon on November 28

The Gators hammered Arkansas Saturday night to improve to 5-1.
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s November 28 road trip to No. 6 Florida has been set for noon on ESPN.

The Wildcats are 3-4 following Saturday’s 38-35 win over Vanderbilt. The Gators are 5-1 following Saturday’s 63-35 beatdown of Arkansas.

Florida visits Vanderbilt on November 21 before hosting Kentucky.

This schedule is subject to change due to issues with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
33-year-old Cory Whitehead
Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Pike County
Downed tree on the Collier-Lower Rock House Circuit for Kentucky Power. (Credit: Cindy...
Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes

Latest News

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 playoff match ups
11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 3
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 1
11-13 Sports OT Part 4
11-13 Sports OT Part 4