Glasgow woman gets COVID-19, husband and son don’t

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Through the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many irregular cases. Even with the virus’s high infection rate, not everyone gets it.

“Nothing in life is 100% and all viruses have a certain rate of infection," explains Dr. Singh, a cardiovascular and pulmonary disease specialist.

He has seen more than one case of some getting it, others not. There’s no exact reason why according to Dr. Singh.

“A lot of the studies that have come out are speculations where they’re not facts. They’re associations," he says.

Glasgow local Amanda Thomas caught COVID-19 in September with her husband and son in the home. She describes the situation, saying, "My son would sneeze or he’d walk by me and he’s like, oh, stay away from me, mom, you’ve got the Rona. Just make a joke about it. He never had nothing. He never had absolutely anything and it was weird.”

Thomas says they didn’t change much about home life, assuming her husband and son were already developing it.

“My doctor was like more than likely, you’re gonna get it--you’re going to give it to the rest of the family. And I mean, it just didn’t happen," she says with a shrug.

Even if you’ve been in contact or stay in the same home, Dr. Singh says, still, don’t leave it to chance.

“If you have a family member who is ill, obviously the family member should try and self-quarantine. You should spend 7-14 days, depending on symptoms, you should be as far apart as humanly possible.”

Dr. Singh says it isn’t a guarantee that if someone in the household gets it, all will get it.

“One of the biggest struggles we’ve had in the covid-19 pandemic is not the lack of information. It’s too much not good information.”

Dr. Singh says he doesn’t recommend COVID-19 antibody tests just yet. He says they’re not at the accuracy level he’d like to see and could give a false sense of security.

