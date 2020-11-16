Advertisement

Fayette County Schools pause winter sports due to COVID-19

(WSAW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools announced Sunday it is pausing all athletics and extra-curricular activities effective immediately.

The only exception is the six high school football teams competing in the playoffs next week. All other sports must cancel all workouts, practices and games.

Administrators said they cannot ignore skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the region.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said this isn’t related to any outbreaks. He says coaches, advisors and students have been following safety protocols.

“Their vigilance has allowed us to practice, play and offer student activities for as long as we have,” Caulk said. “We have not seen any transmission on teams; the athletes and coaches who have tested positive have all been from community transmission.”

District leaders will reevaluate the decision and whether to resume student activities after Thanksgiving break.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Kentucky sets another record high of COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 9%
‘Violations will now be enforceable…as a Class one misdemeanor’: Virginia strengthens enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Governor Beshear: COVID-19 cases again hit record high in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Health will release weekly...
INTERACTIVE: County by county KY COVID-19 tracker for K-12 in-person classes
Downed tree on the Collier-Lower Rock House Circuit for Kentucky Power. (Credit: Cindy...
Gusty winds lead to power outages across the mountains

Latest News

MGN image
Magoffin County School not serving meals due to staffing issues
Caisyn Fuson has been battling Neuroblastoma for the last 11 months.
Bell County boy battling Neuroblastoma set for final in-patient therapy treatment
WYMT Mostly Sunny
Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Monday
John Schlarman In Loving Memory
Celebration of John Schlarman’s life to be held at Kroger Field Monday
The Commonwealth is expecting cold nights this week. The freezing temperatures can be dangerous...
WATCH | Lexington’s Compassionate Caravan changes gears during the pandemic