Exclusive: Dr. Steven Stack says COVID-19 is out of control

By Steve Hensley
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack was interviewed Monday afternoon by WYMT’s Steve Hensley.

In his first one-on-one interview with WYMT since the pandemic began, Dr. Stack said COVID-19 is out of control in Kentucky and urged people to follow the recommendations from health leaders.

Other topics included the possibility of more restrictions, Thanksgiving guidance, and concerns about winter sports.

Dr. Stack also talked about promising news concerning vaccines and how soon it might be available.

You can click above to see the full interview.

