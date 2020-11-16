Advertisement

Driver licensing offices expected to reopen this week

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Seven Kentucky driver licensing offices are expected to reopen this week after being closed due to the coronavirus.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say three regional offices and four smaller ones were closed temporarily for deep cleaning. All are expected to reopen this week after being sanitized.

The regional offices are located in Lexington, Jackson and Columbia. The smaller field offices are in Florence, Catlettsburg, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Any appointments disrupted by the emergency closings will be rescheduled or offered at a different office.

