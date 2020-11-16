Chilly temperatures, sunshine in store the next few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The chilly temperatures and sunshine continue over the next few days!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those mostly clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid-30s. Some spots may even get a little bit cooler.

We could see a few clouds tomorrow, but overall we will see that sunshine with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows will get cold with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s.

Extended Forecast

Highs will struggle to get into the 50s Wednesday. I think most of us stay in the upper 40s for highs with overnight lows in the mid-30s. The sunshine does continue!

We warm up pretty quickly Thursday with highs getting back into the 60s! Those seasonable temperatures continue into the end of the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows get back into the 40s as well.

Our next chance for rain will be sometime late Sunday mostly into Monday morning. It looks like another cold front arrives. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday, but showers shouldn’t return until very late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.