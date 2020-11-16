Beshear announces target date to reopen Brent Spence Bridge

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19/WKYT) - The Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River between downtown Cincinnati and Covington remains closed after a fiery crash involving two trucks damaged and closed the bridge last week.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the target date for opening the Brent Spence Bridge is December 23:

The Nov. 11 fiery crash did not compromise the integrity of the bridge, the governor said based on inspections and tests.

As a structure, the Brent Spence Bridge is “still sound and sturdy,” Beshear said on Monday.

Crews have already been on-site to inspect what repairs the bridge will need, he explained.

Damaged concrete on the upper part of the bridge will need to be replaced, but the bottom part does not need to be, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.

These repairs will start as soon as possible, Gray said. He also said Ohio River traffic will not be closed while the repairs are being.

While the bridge is closed, drivers will have to take detours:

One lane is now open along Interstate 71/75 between I-275 and 5th Street in northern Kentucky. The single lane is open to local traffic only and is intended to increase access to downtown Covington, authorities say.

The ramps to northbound I-71/75 from 5th Street and 12th streets remain closed.

As we prepare for the work week to start tomorrow, here’s a reminder of the detours in place to help you cross the river while the Brent Spence Bridge is closed. Plan ahead and allow more time for your commute. #BSBUpdates https://t.co/cJsT6ZK1Rh pic.twitter.com/56fcnj9uuW — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) November 16, 2020

The following exit ramps also are now open, according to Kentucky state transportation officials:

Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – Exit 186;

Dixie Highway (U.S.25) – Exit 188;

Kyles Lane (KY 1072) – Exit 189;

12th St./MLK Blvd (KY 1120) – Exit 191; and

5th St (KY 8) – Exit 192.

The Brent Spence Bridge is still closed. I’m tag teaming with @FOX19Lauren to give you the latest on what engineers are saying about the bridge and new traffic patterns for local traffic if you’re trying to get across the river. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/8eXZARMsKX — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) November 16, 2020

