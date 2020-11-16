Bell County boy battling Neuroblastoma set for final in-patient therapy treatment

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Caisyn Fuson has been battling Neuroblastoma for the past 11 months with his parents by his side each step of the way.

The news that Caisyn was cancer-free three months ago is something that they have waited on for nearly one year.

“He’s doing great," Brittany Fuson said. "We’re down to one more in-patient therapy and we finally get to go back home after being here for 11 months.”

Both Brittany and Chris said that as they prepare to bring their son home following his final in-patient therapy treatment on Nov. 22, they can not help but feel mixed emotions.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling, you know because we’ve been away from our other two boys for almost a year," Brittany said.

It is what goes on behind the scenes that the Fuson’s said takes an emotional toll.

“You see the big surgery, you see the big chemo cycles," Chris said. "But they don’t understand that each(day), he has to go to the doctor twice a week, get his labs done. He has to have his dressing changed, we have to flush his lines twice a day.”

But through all of the tough times, the Fuson’s said that, as a parent, you must remain strong.

“If you’re having a hard time as a parent, you need to kind of step out, take a deep breath and go back in," Brittany said. "You know, because having a kid with cancer, they need you the most.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.