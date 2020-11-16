Advertisement

Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card

An internal audit has found that a former University of Kentucky employee spent $256,000 in school money to pay for 84 iPhones, other tech equipment, travel and additional personal items.
(Source: Apple via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST
According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, the audit found that former College of Education administrative support worker Stephanie Carpenter used her university procurement card to make the purchases over three years.

The audit says that in early March, Carpenter told College of Education administrators who asked about inappropriate activity on the card that her computer and relevant files were missing. She was suspended and then resigned on March 17.

The findings have been turned over to law enforcement.

