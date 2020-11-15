Advertisement

Williamsburg Mayor says the Keeneland expansion is still on

"I think people are just not as into it as they normally are in May," Goodman says.
By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In September, Keeneland and Kentucky Downs announced plans to add a new track for live Standardbred racing and a facility for historical race betting in Corbin and Williamsburg.

Shortly after at the end of the month, the plan for Williamsburg faced obstacles. The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously voted were illegal under Kentucky state law.

“We all made the first announcement and the press releases went out then we got the news we had a little bit of a setback and it was a little disheartening,” said Williamsburg Mayor, Roddy Harrison.

The board hasn’t given up. Currently, the Keeneland organization is working on the language of the plan with the legislator. Harrison said he has a feeling the city is in a good spot.

“They have already started the design phase for the facilities and still plan right now to get started in early 2021,” said Harrison. “In my mind and my gut, that tells me it’s gonna happen.”

The city is continuing to move forward by looking at the capability of the area.

“I know (the Corbin Track) is going to springboard a lot of things coming,” said Harrison. “I’ve actually asked for a utility survey to be done to look at our capacity for future growth because I just foresee this area developing a lot after this announcement.”

No additional timeline has been set for the Williamsburg project. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission did approve the license application for race dates for the Corbin facility.

