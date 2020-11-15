Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 183,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 201,960.

VDH reports there have been 3,527 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 13,290 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 214 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 427 cases / 25 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 313 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths

Dickenson County – 207 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 739 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (16 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 63 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 685 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 8 deaths

Scott County – 625 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 824 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 744 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,439 cases / 109 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (23 new cases)

Wise County – 1,006 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

On Sunday, VDH reported 85 new cases of COVID-19.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Virginia statewide on Sunday, and that death was in Scott County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

