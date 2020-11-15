Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 183,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 201,960.

VDH reports there have been 3,527 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 13,290 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 214 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 427 cases / 25 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 313 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths

Dickenson County – 207 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 739 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (16 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 63 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 685 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 8 deaths

Scott County – 625 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (18 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Smyth County – 824 cases / 60 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (6 new cases)

Tazewell County – 744 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,439 cases / 109 hospitalizations / 28 deaths (23 new cases)

Wise County – 1,006 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

On Sunday, VDH reported 85 new cases of COVID-19.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Virginia statewide on Sunday, and that death was in Scott County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

