Union women open conference play with win over Reinhardt University

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The Union College basketball team bounced back in spectacular fashion as they took down Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Reinhardt University (Ga.) 82-63 inside Robsion Arena.

The Bulldogs hold a 2-1 overall record after the win with a 1-0 AAC mark. The Eagles fall to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the AAC.

SLOW START, BIG PUSH

Reinhardt was first on the board with a field goal from Marlie Townley but Union answered back with a basket from Logan Calvert and a made free throw after an Eagle foul.

Reinhardt went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-3 lead. Both teams battled until the 2:42 mark of the first quarter when Union went on a 7-0 run led by two made Chariss Wilson free throws.

FIGHT TO THE HALF

The Eagles came out hot in the second quarter and took a three-point lead in less than two minutes of play. The teams went back and forth tying the game twice before a Chariss Wilson basket gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.

CLOSING OUT THE WIN

In the third quarter, Union saw the lead cut to six after a strong push from Reinhardt. With the score 56-50, Mikayla Homola hit a three to kill the Eagles momentum. Brooke Hammonds followed the basket with a made field goal and two made free throws.

The Bulldogs used the fourth quarter to pull away to an 82-63 victory.

BULLDOG NOTES