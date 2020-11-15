Union women open conference play with win over Reinhardt University
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. – The Union College basketball team bounced back in spectacular fashion as they took down Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) rival Reinhardt University (Ga.) 82-63 inside Robsion Arena.
The Bulldogs hold a 2-1 overall record after the win with a 1-0 AAC mark. The Eagles fall to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the AAC.
SLOW START, BIG PUSH
Reinhardt was first on the board with a field goal from Marlie Townley but Union answered back with a basket from Logan Calvert and a made free throw after an Eagle foul.
Reinhardt went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-3 lead. Both teams battled until the 2:42 mark of the first quarter when Union went on a 7-0 run led by two made Chariss Wilson free throws.
FIGHT TO THE HALF
The Eagles came out hot in the second quarter and took a three-point lead in less than two minutes of play. The teams went back and forth tying the game twice before a Chariss Wilson basket gave the Bulldogs the lead for good.
CLOSING OUT THE WIN
In the third quarter, Union saw the lead cut to six after a strong push from Reinhardt. With the score 56-50, Mikayla Homola hit a three to kill the Eagles momentum. Brooke Hammonds followed the basket with a made field goal and two made free throws.
The Bulldogs used the fourth quarter to pull away to an 82-63 victory.
BULLDOG NOTES
- Hammonds led Union in scoring with 23 points. The senior also grabbed a team-high six rebounds while adding three steals and two assists.
- Three other Bulldogs scored in double figures. Homola contributed 19 off the bench while LeAsia Linton added 17 and Wilson had 11.
- Union outrebounded Reinhardt 33-30. The Bulldogs grabbed 26 defensive boards to the Eagle’s 20.
- Union took advantage of Reinhardt’s errors with 21 points off turnovers.
- The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from deep with 13 made three-point baskets on 26 tries.
- Catherine was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 14 points. Lexie Wright came off the bench and provided 11 points for the visiting team. QUOTABLE “I am proud of the team’s effort and the bounce back from our last game,” said head coach Dean Walsh. “After starting the game out 17-7 our defense stepped up tremendously.” “We did well on the boards and did a great job of setting and reading screens.” NEXT FOR THE BULLDOGS Union hosts AAC opponent Truett McConnell University (Ga.) on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.