Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Breezy conditions will continue, but sunshine and dry conditions do return!

Tonight

Tonight we will continue to see conditions calm down. Westerly winds will be light at about 5-10 MPH with gusts around 15 MPH. Skies will continue to clear out, allowing us to see clear conditions overnight. Temperatures will get cold, as lows drop into the mid-30s! Make sure to take the fuzzy socks with you to bed tonight.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns for the new week! Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

It looks like we’ll get a little bit cooler Tuesday with highs only in the low 50s. Sunshine and dry conditions will continue all day. Temperatures drop below freezing overnight and into the upper to mid-20s! Make sure you turn the head on that evening and make sure your car has more than a quarter tank of gas, otherwise you might run into some problems Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks fairly similar to Tuesday. We will be dry and sunny with highs getting into the low 50s. Overnight lows will linger right around the freezing point in the low 30s.

The 60s return Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. We continue our dry trend, as well, so enjoy it!

